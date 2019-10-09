PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police said three people have been arrested in the stabbing death of a 23-year-old man at Deer Valley Park in Phoenix.
Phoenix police told Arizona’s Family a deadly stabbing occurred at Deer Valley Park near 19th Avenue and Union Hills Drive on Wednesday morning around 1.
The victim was later identified as 23-year-old Isaac Clark.
Police said Clark and two friends were in the park when they heard a vehicle, which belonged to a friend, being damaged.
Clark ran toward the vehicle when he was confronted by the suspects.
Police said a fight occurred and Clark was stabbed multiple times.
He was taken to a hospital where he died.
Detectives developed probable cause to arrest three suspects.
Maurice James, 24, and Eldon Sandoval, 18, are being charged with second-degree murder. Chantel Ben, 21, is being charged with hindering the prosecution.
The investigation remains ongoing.