PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are looking for two men including one who threatened Family Dollar Store employees last month while stealing from them.
It happened on March 21 at two different stores.
The two men went into the store on 27th Avenue, south of Bethany Home Road, just before 1 p.m. and one of the men threatened the worker while demanding cash and cigarettes, police said.
The pair got the cash and cigarettes and took off.
Later that evening, around 7:15, the man with went into a second store on Van Buren Street near 27th Avenue and threatened to hit an employee if they didn't hand over the money from the register, police said.
That employee was able to take the hammer away and the man ran off.
The suspect with the hammer is described as a white man, 30 years old, 6 feet tall, 220 pounds with red hair, green eyes, has a tattoo on his bicep and left forearm and was wearing a camouflage ski mask, glasses, a gray Peoria Panthers Shirt and a dark blue sweatshirt.
The second suspect is described as a black, 30 years old, 6 feet tall, 150 pounds, was wearing a black hat, black shoes, black "Def Leppard" shirt and a purple bandana.
Anyone with information is asked call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.) Callers can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
