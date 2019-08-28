PD: Thief stole Hello Kitty AR-15, other weapons from Chandler home

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Police are looking for the person who stole a Hello Kitty AR-15 and several other firearms from a Chandler home in late June.
It happened the weekend of June 22-23 in the neighborhood of Chandler Boulevard and Kyrene Road.
“Numerous firearms and ammunition were taken from the home,” according to Silent Witness.
The stolen items included some rare or unique weapons.
* Pink Hello Kitty themed AR-15 with logos and musical notes etched on the bolt (See photo)
* STI Trojan .40 Caliber 1911 pistol with red wood grips and green sights
* Remington 1100 sporting clays 20 gauge shotgun with engraved side-plates
* 2 Winchester 9422 Williams FP pistol stock lever action .22 caliber rifles
* 2 Savage Arms Anschutz M54 .22 caliber bolt action rifles (See photo)
If you know anything about this robbery or the whereabouts of the stolen firearms, please call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) and reference media case 2019-3094. (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
You could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
