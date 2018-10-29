TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officials in Tempe say two of their officers were injured during a shooting incident Monday afternoon in a neighborhood near Baseline Road and Mill Avenue.
The shooting was reported around 3 p.m. in the neighborhood near Kiwanis Park, 5500 S. Mill Ave.
Officers were there to serve an order of protection against a man who had reportedly assaulted his girlfriend earlier in the day.
Tempe Police Chief Sylvia Moir said as the officers entered the home, the man fired at them. One officer was struck once and the second officer three times.
They returned fire, hitting the man. They then ran for cover and called for backup.
The two officers were taken to a Scottsdale trauma center for treatment.
Moir said both officers were hit in the upper extremities and are expected to survive.
"They are in good spirits. They are speaking. They are surrounded by the Tempe team. They are surrounded by their family," Moir said.
She added one of the officers may have also been truck in the torso, but her bulletproof vest protected her from more serious injuries.
The suspect was found dead in the home a short time later.
Moir said one officer is a five-year veteran with the police department and the second has over eight years with their department.
One of the officers is expected to undergo surgery later on Monday. The other was released from the hospital on Monday night.
Police have not yet released the suspect's name, nor the names of the two officers.
"I can't even imagined what kind of assault occurred earlier in the day that was so severe that this suspect would fire on officers as his means of escaping from his acts," said Moir.
Those looking to give can donate to the 100 Club of Arizona, a non-profit devoted to helping the families of first responders.
UPDATE: Great news! One of our officers involved in today’s shooting was released from the hospital and is resting at home. Our other officer involved is in good condition and still receiving treatment at the hospital. Thank you all for your kind sentiments! https://t.co/bwTo2ti20R— Tempe Police (@TempePolice) October 30, 2018
