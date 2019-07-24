TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police arrested a Tempe man this week for trafficking child porn of a 5-year-old boy that he babysat, investigators said.
On July 17, a witness contacted Tempe police to tell them that Todd Aillon was selling drugs out of his Tempe home and had child pornography on his computer, court documents said.
During the time of the witness report, Aillon was out of town in Seattle, Washington. Later that day, he returned to Arizona by plane.
[VIDEO: Tempe PD says concerned citizen led them to suspected child sex predator]
Once police retrieved a search warrant, they detained Aillon at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport and took his iPhone and other various electronics from him.
During the search of Aillon's home, police confiscated drug-related items and more electronics. On July 22, investigators arrested him for possession of a dangerous drug and took him to Tempe City Jail.
Court documents said that during an interview with investigators, Aillon confessed to having methamphetamine and selling it. He additionally admitted to having child pornography on his electronic devices and exchanging the images and videos with other people in online chats.
In the interview, according to court documents, Aillon said his preferred age range is 8 to 12 years old, but the youngest child pornography he had was with men in sexual acts with newborn babies.
Aillon claimed that the friend he babysat for knew he had a sexual attraction to children but still let him watch the 5-year-old boy, documents said.
In the interview, Aillon said he took naked pictures of the boy and sent them to someone online. The search for the recipient of these pictures is ongoing.
Court documents say the Aillon also revealed that he is HIV positive and had unprotected sex with a 16-year-old child twice in the past six months without the teen knowing his status. A search for the teen is underway.
During Aillon's booking at Tempe City Jail, about 4,500 images and videos portraying chargeable traces of sexual exploitation of a minor were found on his iPhone. Naked pictures of the 5-year-old boy were also discovered on the phone. Tempe Police saw the boy later in person and confirmed he was the one in the pictures.
Aillon's phone is currently under forensic processing to see if any more will be uncovered.
The charges Aillon faces include the possession of sexual exploitation of a minor, the distribution of sexual exploitation of a minor and molestation of a child.
