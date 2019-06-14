TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A Tempe man is facing a variety of felony and misdemeanor charges after allegedly assaulting a woman and her boyfriend.
According to court documents, Michael Scott Daughtery, 58, was wearing only orange boxer briefs at the time.
It’s not the first time Daughtery and the victims, who all live in separate homes at the same address near Elliot and Rural roads, have had issues, police said.
The charges Daughtery now faces stem from series of incidents Wednesday at both victims’ homes.
According to court documents, it started in the morning when Daughtery showed up at the woman’s home “begging [her] to have sexual intercourse with him while he stood outside her front door wearing only a pair of orange boxer brief underwear.”
Police said when the victim refused, “Daughtery poured beer on his genitals” and made lewd comments.
She told police that Daughtery punched the door of her outside refrigerator when she refused again.
Daughtery reportedly left, only to return several hours later, slid clad only in his orange boxer briefs. This time he demanded the victim let him into her home, according to court documents. The victim’s boyfriend arrived and told Daughtery to leave, which he did, police said.
He returned to the victim’s home yet again a few hours later, this time walking into her home “uninvited, unannounced, and without her permission.” Still wearing only his underwear, he again “begged [her] to have sexual intercourse with him.”
He then dropped his underwear and exposed himself to her, police said. He then grabbed her by the arms. The victim pushed him and told police she was afraid Daughtery would have sexually assaulted her.
The victim said she told Daughtery to leave and that she would be contacting their landlord.
“Daughtery feared reprimand from the landlord so he apologized and left the residence,” according to court documents.
The victim grabbed a few things, went to her boyfriend’s house and told him what happened, police said. The boyfriend contacted their landlord.
Shortly after that, police said Daughtery turned up and the boyfriend’s home and accused the victim of going to the landlord.
Police said the boyfriend tried “to deescalate the situation,” but Daughtery pushed his way into the house yelling at the couple and shoving the boyfriend.
Investigators say the boyfriend got Daughtery outside, but Daughtery continued his tirade, trying to force his way back inside and breaking a window.
Police arrested Daughtery at his home shortly before midnight.
The couple told police that Daughtery threatened to kill them about six weeks ago and provided officers with an incident report. While there is no context for that incident in Daughtery’s current court documents, police said the woman told them she had “blocked Daughtery on social media and avoided speaking to him in person or over the phone during the previous several months.”
Court paperwork indicates that police believe Daughtery is both an alcoholic and an addict and that he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs on Wednesday.
A judge set a secured appearance bond of $75,000 for Daughtery and mandated electronic monitoring, supervision by Pretrial Services and curfew restrictions. Daughtery is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on June 24.
