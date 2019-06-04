TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A Tempe man used Instagram to sexually harass a 13-year-old girl, police say.
Officers arrested Darvius Walker, 27, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, after the victim’s mom called to report the alleged harassment. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office on Friday filed a felony charge of furnishing harmful items to minors via the internet against Walker.
According to investigators, Walker is an acquaintance of the victim’s family. The teen told officers she had known him since she was 8 or 9.
“The victim explained that Darvius would contact both she (sic) and her friend from various Instagram accounts and they would not respond to him,” reads the probable cause for arrest statement. “When the child victims would block his Instagram accounts, Darvius would create a new account and continue to message them.”
The teen told police she knew the accounts were Walker’s because either his photo was the profile picture or his name in the bio.
After serving a warrant to Instagram, investigators confirmed several accounts registered to Walker.
One of those accounts contained several photos and videos of a man masturbating. In several of the clips, he is heard saying the victim’s name, according to court documents.
Those are the files Walker allegedly sent to the teen. Police also said there were “long strings of messages sent from Darvius to both child victims.”
If convicted, Walker faces prison time.
While there are several factors to consider, a class 4 felony carries a presumptive sentence of 2.5 years in prison for a first-time offender. The maximum, according to Arizona law, is three years. If there are at least two aggravating factors, that jumps to 3.75 years.
No previous arrests or convictions are listed in Walker’s court documents.
