TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Tempe man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife's cat.
Bryce Justin Beaumont, 23, faces a felony charge of animal cruelty.
The police report states that Beaumont admitted he had strangled the cat to death back in October of 2017.
He described to police how he "grabbed his cat with both hands around the neck and looked the cat in the eyes and choked it," according to the police report.
He said he felt a "high or excitement" while choking the cat, states the police report.
Police say that at the time, Beaumont did not tell his wife what had happened, but said only that he had found the cat dead on the bathroom floor when he arrived home.
Beaumont said he did not tell his wife that he had killed the animal because he "did not know what it would do to their marriage," stated the police report.
But there was more.
Police say when Beaumont took the cat's remains to the Arizona Humane Society for disposal, he met someone who was bringing in a stray female kitten, and he took that kitten home.
Just days later, Beaumont said he broke that kitten's leg, according to the police report.
The police report states that Beaumont "grabbed the kitten by her left front leg and squeezed and twisted her leg, causing the joint to break." The report goes on to say that Beaumont "kicked and punched and squeezed and twisted the kitten's limb."
Police say Beaumont did take the kitten to a vet, but told the staffers that "a stack of books fell over on the kitten, breaking her leg."
The kitten's leg had to be amputated. She was later put up for adoption.
(7) comments
White people....
He is sick in the head. He needs to stay away from animals
His wife's bad poosey
wow...guy needs some help. only a matter of time before he moves on to his wife.
Yeah, I wonder why she would marry a nut like this.
She married him because he killed dat poozy
Lol smh
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.