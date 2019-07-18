TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Tempe man is facing multiple charges after police said he sexted and then had sex with an underage girl.
Police said 25-year-old Charles Bond started talking to the girl on Instagram but was friends with her parents.
Bond sent and received sexually explicit messages with the girl through Facebook and was flagged by Facebook in October of 2018, according to court documents. She was 15 years old at the time.
He then later met up with her and had different sex acts with the girl, police said.
In March 2019, Bond was arrested on different criminal warrants, and police said he admitted to sending and receiving the graphic photos and videos from the girl and having sex with her.
However, since the victim hadn't been found, Bond was only booked on his warrants, court documents said.
On May 16, detectives said they interviewed the victim who told them she sent the nude photographs and videos of herself and engaged in "sexual, physical conduct" with Bond.
On Wednesday, July 17, Bond was stopped in his car near Kiwanis Park and was arrested, police said.
Detectives interviewed him and said he again admitted to the sex acts and said, "it was a dumb mistake that he made." He also admitted he thought the victim was under 18, police said.
He was booked on five counts of sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of aggravated luring a minor for sexual exploitation.
During his first court appearance, a County prosecutor said Bond was a threat to the community and a flight risk. She asked for a $150,000 cash-only bond.
Bond pleaded for a lower bail.
"I lose literally everything, my home, my job, everything I have," he tearfully said.
A judge decided on a $25,000 secured bond but said Bond couldn't have any contact with minors except for his 3-year-old son.
