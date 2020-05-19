TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tempe police released new information about a carjacking and pursuit from May 15.

According to Tempe police, 44-year-old Rodrigo Aguilar was seen carjacking an occupied 2017 Ford Fusion at the Circle K at Avenida Del Yaqui and Priest Drive at 12:20 p.m. He allegedly displayed a black semi-automatic pistol and pointed it at the driver from about one foot away. The victim feared for his life, exited his vehicle and Aguilar left the scene in the stolen vehicle.

A minute after the carjacking occurred Tempe police received numerous 911 calls about a hit-and-run crash where a black car going about 90MPH caused a three-vehicle crash at Mill Avenue and the US 60 and left the scene. A Tempe police investigation revealed Aguilar intentionally rammed the stolen vehicle though three other vehicles in an attempt to escape.

At 12:31 p.m. Tempe officers located the vehicle near Broadway and McClintock Drive. Aguilar was seen driving at a high rate of speed on Broadway Road and failed to stop at numerous red traffic lights. Shortly after this, a Tempe police officer activated emergency lights on the vehicle to initiate a traffic stop. Aguilar did not stop and a pursuit was initiated, Tempe police said.

According to Tempe police, the chase lasted for about 10 minutes and traveled through Tempe and Mesa. The chase came to an end when a Mesa police officer performed a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) near Dobson and Guadalupe roads. At that point Aguilar lost control of this vehicle and crashed into three other cars.

Tempe police said after the crash Aguilar ran from the scene and was eventually taken into custody by officers. He was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained during the incident. On May 18 he was released from the hospital and transported to Tempe City Jail. He admitted to his actions and stated there were “gangsters that wanted to kill him” so he carjacked a vehicle.

Aguilar has been booked into jail for armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, theft of means of transportation, unlawful flight from pursing law enforcement and other charges. He is a documented criminal street gang member.