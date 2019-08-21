PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After nearly a year, two teens have been arrested for shooting and killing two coffee shop employees in Phoenix's Roosevelt District, police said.
Antonio Palafox-Zermeno and Castulo Cervantes were arrested on Monday morning.
The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 5, 2018, just a few blocks from Jobot Coffee House, near Third Avenue and Roosevelt Street, where David Bessent and Zachary Walter worked.
The pair had just closed up when it appears Palafox-Zermeno, who was 15 time at the time, and Cervantes, who was 14 at the time, tried to rob them, police said.
"They didn't cooperate," said Sgt. Tommy Thompson with the Phoenix Police Department.
That's when the two victims were shot.
Walter died shortly after the shooting. Bessent was taken to the hospital, but died a few days later.
Investigators haven't said what led them to the two boys.
Palafox-Zermeno and Cervantes were booked into jail on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted armed robbery and two counts of aggravated robbery.
The pair each have a bond set at $1 million.
"They were booked into jail as adults charged with crimes that a 14 and a 15-year-old should be involved in, no one should be involved in, let alone teenagers," said Thompson.
Thompson said the two teens had a simple motive.
"It is my understanding they were just looking to rob people," Thompson said.
Case not closed
Thompson said there are at least two other people connected to the case who are still on the run.
Police released video of the suspect vehicle in October 2018 about two weeks after the shooting.
Thompson said they are still looking for that white Dodge Durango.
