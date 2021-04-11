TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say an employee dispute in the parking lot of a Fry's Food Store warehouse in Tolleson ended in a deadly shooting. It happened Sunday evening near 99th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

Police say 18-year-old Camron Granado shot his co-worker, 30-year-old Quenton Gammage, several times, ran him over twice, then sped away in his car.

A witness said he had been walking with Granado and Gammage through the parking lot when Granado "suddenly pulled out a firearm with a red laser and shot three rounds" at Gammage, according to the police report. The report says that Granado then jumped into a black car, backed up over the victim, then put the car into drive and ran him over a second time. Police say Granado then drove away.

Several witnesses say they tried to jump on the hood of Granado's car and stop him, but they say he "ignored them" and drove off, according to the police report. Gammage was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition but was later pronounced dead.

Police say several hours later, Granado came to the Tolleson police station with his family and turned himself in. He was taken into custody and booked on one count of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Granado's bail has been set at $1 million. Police confirmed both employees worked for a third-party operator of the warehouse, Americold.