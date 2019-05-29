PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A 17-year-old is being charged as an adult after police say he accidentally shot and killed his friend while riding in a truck in Phoenix.
Abran Herrera, who turns 18 next month, faces a felony charge of manslaughter in the death of Alexander Torres.
The shooting happened on May 27 near Southern and 19th avenues.
Phoenix police say Herrera had been riding behind the driver's seat as Torres drove his truck. Herrera reportedly had a Glock handgun in his possession.
According to the police report, Herrera said he "was handling a gun while the truck was driving and the weapon discharged, striking Alexander through the seat."
Torres was shot in the back. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Another teen was in the front passenger seat of the truck and was able to take control of the vehicle after the shooting.
Torres later told police he "pressed the trigger of his handgun that was pointed directly at Alex but had assumed the gun was not loaded." He also later tried to hide his gun at a friend's house, according to the police report.
Torres also "admitted that they had already smoked marijuana that morning."
