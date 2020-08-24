27th and camelback

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teen driver faces a felony charge after allegedly hitting two pedestrians and then leaving the scene early Monday morning, according to the Phoenix Police Department. It happened just before 1 a.m. near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the pedestrians, both men, suffered injuries that are serious but not life-threatening.

Police say they found the driver who hit the men, a 17-year-old boy, about a mile north of the crash scene.

He was booked into the Juvenile Correction Center on suspicion of leaving the scene of a serious injury crash. That is a felony charge in Arizona.

The investigation is ongoing. 

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you