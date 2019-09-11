AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Avondale police say a 17-year-old was arrested after he admitted to forcing his way into a home and sexually assaulting a woman.
It happened on Monday morning. The teen, Isaiah Scott, is being charged as an adult.
According to court documents, the woman pulled into her driveway with her 4-year-old daughter and noticed Scott sitting on a bench at a park near her home.
Once inside, he knocked on her door and asked for a bottle of water. She kept her security screen door shut until she handed him water and then he forced his way into her home and dragged her into the kitchen and living room area, where her daughter was. According to the report, by this point the child was yelling.
The victim stated that she told Scott "don't hurt me." She also told him, "I'll give you money. I have $30.00 and if that is not enough I can go to the bank." Scott told her he didn't want money, he just wanted sex.
The victim told police that her daughter was so scared that she crawled on top of her. She then told Scott, "don't do this in front of my daughter."
According to the report, Scott raped her in her daughter's bedroom.
Court documents detail how the woman tried to escape her attacker. She asked if everything was okay, to which he replied, "I'm sorry."
The woman then asked if she could get water from the kitchen and Scott initially told her no but eventually let her. While in the kitchen, she started engaging in small talk. Scott told her he was 17 years old and about to turn 18 and his parents kicked him out. He also said his name was "Jacob."
The victim told police she was trying to create a rouse to avoid going back into the bedroom. The victim told Scott they could go out for breakfast and then come back to the house and he agreed. When she opened the garage, the woman and her daughter ran to the neighbor's house for help.
The neighbor attempted to follow Scott while the victim called 911.
Avondale police were able to arrest the teen less than two hours later.
Police said they recognized him from previous encounters.
According to court paperwork, Scott's probation officer said he cut off his ankle monitor.