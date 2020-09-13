PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two teenage armed robbery suspects were critically injured when Phoenix police officers shot them Sunday night.
According to Sgt. Maggie Cox, it all started when a man called the police to report that two suspects had stolen his car at gunpoint at an apartment complex near Interstate 17 and Dunlap Avenue. Officers found the car near 29th Avenue and Metro Parkway, near Metrocenter, at about 9 p.m.
The officers approached the car, ordering the two suspects to get out of the vehicle. Cox said the suspects ignored the officers' commands and started driving toward the officers. That's when both officers fired at the car, hitting both suspects. Cox said the suspects drove away and ended up in a neighborhood near 27th and Northern avenues.
The Phoenix Fire Department was called to the scene, and the two suspects -- a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old -- were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Police have not released the boys' names.
The officers involved are a 24-year-old man two years of experience and a 25-year-old man with three years on the force.
This is the 34th officer-involved shooting of 2020 in Maricopa County.
