PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A teen boy was seriously hurt after a shooting Saturday night in west Phoenix, police said.
Just before 9 p.m., officers responded to a call reporting a fight and shots fired near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Police said officers found a teen boy with a gunshot wound.
The boy was transported to a hospital in critical condition.
Police said they are searching for the suspect and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Phoenix PD or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.
