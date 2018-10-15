PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A boy was hospitalized after getting hit by a car driver in Phoenix on Monday night.
It happened at 19th Avenue and Colter Street, which is north of Camelback Road.
Police said just before 7 p.m., a 15-year-old on a bicycle didn't stop for a red light and was hit by a 46-year-old woman, who was going north in a 2002 Volvo.
She tried to avoid him but failed, and she landed on the curb of the light rail tracks.
The teen was driven to the hospital in critical but stable condition, police said.
The driver stayed on the scene.
She wasn't hurt, and neither were her two teenage passengers.
It doesn't appear impairment played a role in the crash.
