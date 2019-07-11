PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Prescott Valley Police Department is trying to figure out if there are additional suspects or victims in connection to a child abuse investigation at a day care facility.
Officers said on Thursday they are investigating "numerous" reports of alleged child abuse that happened at Gummy Bear Early Learning Center.
Chandler Blankenship, 18, has been arrested for aggravated assault on a child and child abuse, according to police.
The owner of the day care said Blankenship had worked there since February.
Officers searched the day care's two locations for evidence.
The investigation started after a 3-year-old girl came home with bruises all over her face, ears and neck.
Police said since that mother came forward, they have opened up five other investigations of child abuse and believe there could be more.
Employees say there is surveillance video of the incidents. However, they are not able to release the video just yet. They said most of the abuse happened in the bathroom where there are no cameras.
Staff members also say Blankenship went to great lengths to cover up what happened, even using the girl's hair to cover up the marks. Then teen also claimed the toddler got into a fight with another child.
The director of Gummy Bear Learning Center can't believe it.
"We are so horribly sorry for what happened and we wish there was something we could've done," said Rebecca, who only wanted to use her first name. "Please forgive us. The other ones, if you're willing to give us a chance still, that would be great. If you don't, we understand. We completely understand."
Police said the day care is cooperating with the police investigation and the licensing agency has been notified.
The day care had several violations with the Department of Health Services at the two locations but most were sanitation problems, nothing along the lines of abuse.
If parents have had children attend the facility between February and July of this year and think their kids may have been abused, they are urged to call Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.
