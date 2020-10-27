GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A teen is facing two felony charges after police said he made a threat against Perry High School in Gilbert.
The threat was made during the weekend on social media. The Gilbert Police Department said it increased the number of officers on campus on Monday and Tuesday while they worked to fine him. He was arrested on Tuesday night and booked in ton jail on one count of for making a terroristic threat and one count of for interfering with an educational institute. Police didn't release the boy's name or age because he's a minor.