BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a 16-year-old suspect accused of creating a social media threat toward a Buckeye high school Monday.
According to the Buckeye Police Department, the threat was posted on social media app Snapchat toward Youngker High School. The post showed a teenager holding a firearm with a message, threatening to shoot people at the school.
After they were made aware of the threat overnight, police started an investigation and were able to identity the suspect who posted the social media threat.
According to Buckeye police, the 16-year-old suspect, who is a student at Youngker High School admitted to creating the threat. A BB gun used in the post was also recovered.
The teen was arrested and later booked into the Durango Juvenile Facility.
Buckeye police said they were in contact with Youngker High School staff and school resource officer during the investigation.
At this time, there is no current threat to Youngker High School.
