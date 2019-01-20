PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A teen is facing charges after police said he crashed his car into a Phoenix home on Saturday evening.
Aung Tun, 19, was heading north on 43rd Avenue when he lost control of his 2006 Toyota Corolla and hit a parked Chevrolet Cruze and a Nissan truck and then slammed into a home on McClellan Boulevard, which is south of Glendale Avenue, just before 5:30 p.m, police said.
His passenger, who is under 18 and not identified, was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Tun wasn't hurt.
No one in the home was injured, police said.
Alcohol and drugs were not factors, according to police.
Tun was booked on reckless driving and endangerment charges for endangering the life of his passenger, police said.
