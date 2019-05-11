SIERRA VISTA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A substitute teacher in Sierra Vista was arrested for allegedly assaulting a teenager in a classroom this past week.
Officials with the Cochise County Sheriff's Department say their deputies were called to Coronado School, located on the outskirts of Sierra Vista, around 1 p.m. Friday after an incident in the school.
Officials say substitute teacher, 50-year-old Walter Benny, had assaulted a 14-year-old boy in a classroom at the school.
Benny was having some medical issues after the encounter, and was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. The status of the student victim is not known at this time.
Officials say when Benny was released from the hospital he was booked into the Cochise County Jail on the assault charge.
The investigation is being continued by the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.
(1) comment
He probably had medical issues before the assault
