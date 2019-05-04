MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Police say they are investigating a "suspicious death" at a Mesa apartment community.
[WATCH: Police investigate suspicious death in Mesa apartment complex]
Mesa Police Department spokeswoman, Brandi George, said police were called to the Tierra Antigua Apartments Saturday afternoon near University Drive and Sossaman Road after the report of a death in one of the apartment units.
George said they found a dead man believed to be in his 30s in one of the apartments. Investigators say they are still in the early stages of the investigation but they believe this is an isolated incident.
Updates will be released as the investigation continues.
(1) comment
And something else on the east side!
