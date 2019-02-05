PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- One suspect is arrested and two others are still are the run after they stole lottery tickets at a Phoenix convenience store overnight.
The incident first occurred just after midnight Tuesday at a Circle K near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue.
Police say three suspects went inside and stole several lottery tickets.
An officer nearby saw the incident and tried to intervene.
According to Phoenix police, the driver then tried to run the officer over as they fled. The officer was able to get out of their way.
The suspects then crashed into another car just two miles away near Seventh and Maryland avenues.
Police arrested the driver of the getaway vehicle. The suspect suffered minor injuries.
At this time, police are still looking for the two other suspects after they fled the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.