PRESCOTT VALLEY (3TV/CBS 5)-- A drug arrest resulted in two young adults booked for eight felony charges and 60 misdemeanor charges, according to the Prescott Valley Police Department.
The criminal investigation section developed probably cause and fulfilled a search warrant near East Broadway Road and South 28th Street in Prescott Valley, police announced Thursday.
Following a misdemeanor drug arrest the night before, Andrew Johansen, 18, and Dakoda Middleton, 22, were arrested, according to a press release.
Charges include counts of possession of stolen property, felony counts of theft and more, according to police.
Their parents must be so proud.
