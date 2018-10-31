PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) − Police have arrested two suspects that allegedly bound and beat a couple, leaving the woman dead at a Phoenix motel on Sunday.
According to the Phoenix Police Department, 43-year-old Mario Morris and 53-year-old Samantha Vasquez were arrested on Tuesday and charged with the murder of 29-year-old Tiffani Selleys.
[ORIGINAL STORY: PD: Woman found dead at motel in north Phoenix]
According to court documents, Selleys and her 38-year-old boyfriend had checked into the motel a few days earlier. Documents state that the couple had let Morris and Vasquez stay in their room.
The male victim who survived the ordeal said Vasquez and Morris claimed that Selleys had stolen their money, drugs and debit cards. Vasquez and Morris reportedly then tied both Selleys and the male victim up with duct tape and extension cords.
Documents state that the male victim was able to free himself and dial 911. When the Phoenix Fire Department arrived, they found that Selleys had been badly beaten and pronounced her dead on scene.
Morris and Vasquez face charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping.
Wow. Talk about the shallow end of the gene pool.
