PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A man is arrested after his vehicle struck a couple of power poles early Sunday morning in Peoria.
The incident occurred at around 1 a.m. near 95th and Olive avenues.
Police say the driver was the only occupant in the vehicle and there were no injuries.
Peoria police believe alcohol to be a factor in the collision and have arrested the driver for suspicion of DUI.
Police say the crash affected multiple power lines and as a result power is out in the area.
APS crews are working on the power outage and damaged lines.
At this time, the eastbound lanes of Olive Avenue is closed from 99th to 95th avenues until the power lines are repaired.
Olive Ave closed East Bound 99th to 95th Ave. due to power pole down. Single vehicle accident with no injuries. Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI. APS said power out until at least 12pm. https://t.co/LNLXwJYdFg. #PeoriaPDAZ #peoriapoliceaz #Peoriaaz— Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaPoliceAZ) September 1, 2019