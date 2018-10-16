TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - Police have arrested a man for allegedly attacking and stabbing a victim, and bringing his own four kids along during the crime spree.
Michael Estrada, 37, faces multiple felony charges.
Police say that on Oct. 7, Estrada, with his four kids in tow, flagged down an SUV in Tempe. The kids are ages 11, 4, 3 and 3.
When that driver stopped, Estrada "pushed himself and his four kids" into the backseat of the SUV, according to the police report.
Estrada then "fought for control" of the steering wheel from the backseat, and stabbed the victim 15 times with a pair of scissors, police say.
The victim managed to jump out of the car.
Estrada then grabbed the wheel took off in the SUV, but police caught up with him and arrested him.
Police also say he was found in possession of drugs, which appeared to be meth, cocaine, heroin and pot.
Estrada also reportedly has numerous previous convictions for violent felonies and drug possession.
(1) comment
OK, now I know why I left the valley.
