PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department says one of its officers -- a 21-year veteran of the force -- is recovering after being dragged by a suspect's vehicle during a traffic stop Monday morning.
It happened in the parking lot of a hotel in the area of 53rd Avenue and McDowell Road.
According to police, there was a man behind the wheel and a woman in the passenger seat in the officer approached.
"During the contact, the driver put the car in reverse and drove backwards away from the officers, striking their Patrol Tahoe," according to an email from Sgt. Vince Lewis of the Phoenix Police Department. "The suspect attempted to drive forward, but the path was blocked and the vehicle stalled."
Lewis said one of the officers opened the driver's door and tried to pull the man out of the car but the suspect put the vehicle in reverse and hit the gas.
"The first officer was able to move out of the way; however, his partner was struck by the open driver door and dragged by the vehicle," Lewis explained. "During the collision, the officer who was struck fired one round from his service weapon."
The man backed into a parked car before shifting back into drive and leaving the parking lot, hitting the police vehicle a second time, Lewis said.
Police found the suspect's vehicle abandoned a couple blocks north.
Lewis did not released any information about the man and woman who were in the car.
He said the injured officer, a 47-year-old man, is expected to recover.
Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.
