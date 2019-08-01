SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Law enforcement officers converged the scene of a death investigation in south Scottsdale after a car chase involving the U.S. Marshals Service.
The incident happened around 2 p.m. on Thursday near 68th Street and McDowell, near an apartment complex.
[WATCH: Short pursuit in Scottsdale ended with suspect's suicide]
According to the Scottsdale Police Department, the Arizona WANTED East Valley U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force contacted SPD to help control traffic as it followed a man wanted on a felony warrant.
"The violent suspect has had a history of running from the police," according to Scottsdale Police Detective Tyler Johnson.
Police said the task force used a PIT maneuver to force the suspect to stop.
"As the vehicle came to a stop, the single passenger in the suspect vehicle witnessed the suspect shoot himself in the head," Johnson said.
[PHOTOS: Police situation in south Scottsdale]
From the Lyons Roofing News Chopper, numerous unmarked cars were seen around the area, several of which were surrounding a red car.
McDowell Road was closed in both directions between 68th and 70th streets. Police said the road would be closed for an extended period of time.
The Scottsdale Police Department, which is leading the investigation, said nobody on the task force fired their weapons.
"The Arizona WANTED Violent Offender Task Force is a U.S. Marshals Service led multi-jurisdictional fugitive apprehension unit responsible for more than 1,748 arrests last year," the U.S. Marshals Service said in May 2019. "The task force is comprised of 22 agencies bringing together the resources of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to locate and arrest the community’s most violent offenders and sexual predators."
No information about the suspect who was the subject of Thursday's operation was released.
Update- Scottsdale PD is now taking over the death investigation. Media staging at 68th St and McDowell. https://t.co/pHkrhniWjI— ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) August 1, 2019
McDowell Rd will be shut down for an extended period of time between 70th St and 68th St to assist Mesa police with an investigation. Please use alternate an route.— ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) August 1, 2019
(4) comments
Turns out he whacked himself, thepussy. Let's all offer our prayers and condolences to his family (for those who can't see my live stream, I'm mimicking a masturbation movement as I say that...)
Frequent east valley savagery
Black lives matter. MEXIHUT ?
Did Mesa PD just whack somebody?? Let's hope...
