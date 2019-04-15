GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a suspect has turned himself in after he shot two men, killing one in a road rage incident on Saturday in Glendale.
The man has been identified as Phoenix resident Daddy Alexander Felix. He turned himself in on Monday, according to the Glendale Police Department.
[VIDEO: Suspect surrenders after road rage killing in Glendale]
Felix is accused of killing Alexander "AJ" Pettygrove, an 18-year-old man, during the road rage shooting.
Pettygrove's friend and passenger, Sam Luviano-Gonzalez, was also shot, but he survived.
It happened at 4:30 p.m. Saturday near Peoria and 67th avenues.
[WATCH: Glendale road rage victim's dad, friend speak on their loss]
Police say it started when Felix pulled up on Pettygrove's car and started having a verbal argument with him.
Police say Pettygrove threw a drink at Felix's car.
So, Felix started shooting into Pettygrove's car . He then drove off.
After being shot at, Pettygrove's car crashed into a low wall outside a gas station. Pettygrove later died at the hospital.
Luviano-Gonzalez, who was shot in the leg, says the argument started after Pettygrove almost merged into the shooter's lane of traffic because it was in Pettygrove's blind spot.
"I saw the gun right there, just a quick blur," said Luviano-Gonzalez. "He's like 'I'm gonna shoot you, shoot him and your momma.' AJ reacted by throwing the drink. The other guy reacted by spraying us with bullets."
[SEE: Family and friends remember Glendale road rage victim]
Luviano-Gonzalez added that he can't believe he lost his friend over something so small.
"[I] got out of the car and saw my friend and I just realized all this was real," he said. "My life was just flashing right there in front of my eyes. I was like 'this is it for me and AJ.'"
A GoFundMe page has been made in Pettygrove's honor.
While calling the suspect a "coward," Pettygrove's dad Paul Pettygrove says there is no excuse for killing someone over driving.
"There's no reason! That's a disturbed person and there's a lot of them out there," he said.
[WATCH: Search still on for Glendale road rage shooter]
The intersection is a busy one, and police say it could have been much worse, had anyone else in the area been caught in the gunfire.
We talked to people who were in the area when the shooting and crash took place.
"It's kind of weird to think about, that somebody was shooting in the street that we were in a minute before," one witness said. "I don't like the idea of people shooting in the streets. It's crazy to think that people would shoot each other over something so stupid."
Police say more information regarding the suspect and investigation is expected to be released Tuesday.
(85) comments
I'm surprised he would turn himself in; that doesn't make much sense. Glad he's off the streets though.
His name. What the...? Trying to sound like me? I'm the Real Daddy. This clown's an imitation.
A man does not make smirky faces like that. More like he is a 13 year old girl.
At least the world is rid of another idiot.
MyOwnMind it’s numb skulls like you that are the problem. You wouldn’t be saying it rids the world of another idiot if it was your son, brother father or someone you loved. The idiot is the c*** sucker who couldn’t control his anger and let his stupidity come out no matter what his color is.
And one less hungry mouth on the welfare
Not yet , you are still here.
It’s a shame this kid is dead. But what did he think would come out of throwing a drink at this guy’s car. I think the kid had a big friend with him and he was feeling tough because it was two against one. Well that gun made it even. Don’t throw anything at a strangers car. Especially between 101 and I-17. Maryvale has too many shootings as it is. Sadly this young kid provoked an out come that left him dead.
*Continued from my previous commitment...I probable wasn't this guy who started the incident. His or his friends throwing something at the other driver is a reactionary action. More likely that the other guy initiated the incident and that these guys didn't realize they were getting in over their had when dealing with the shooter. The shooter fits the profile of instigator. Very common for Mexicans to drive completely aggressive and inconsiderate of other drivers and also in a passive-aggressive manner to intimate situations. Then, if somebody reacts to it aggressively the instagator is likely to pull out a gun and start shooting. This is a common tactic with the Mexican community, especially with the big rims, low profile tires in the West Valley. You have to know who you're dealing with in these situations and know the signs to have an idea of what they are likely to do. This 18 year old probably had no idea what he was dealing with. I've had a few of these guys working for me the past. Total killers, they've carved people up in Mexico for a cartel and then they come here are living by a different set of rules and values than what the typical American lives by as far as killing someone. Life is cheap to them and killing someone is not an issue for them. The guys who got shot probably seemed like little puppies to the killer. Finish The U.S. Border Wall. Stop The Crisis. America and Americans First.
Keep it up glendale, keep it up
What have you done to help?
B ig difference between cars and guns. Cars are for transportation. Guns are to shoot and kill or maim. Ye a few screwballs misuse a car to run over somebody, but guns are mewant to kill.
Maga Mia if you never came to this country illegally you’d still be an Idiot
Yes we shoukd take away everyones guns because a few idiots cant handle themselves. Makes a ton of sense. How about banning the car they drove in? Or hey better yet we should ban whatever object they thru out the window too. Geez that was easy now we will all be safe right? Morons.
Why do people always compare gun to cars? That is the most idiotic thing I’ve heard, yet I hear it all the time. You can’t compare a car that was designed for transportation, to a gun designed to kill. You sound silly.
can't compare intelligence to you either.
MyOwnMind- explain.
Because cars kill more people every year than guns do?
Cars are designed for transportation, big rich. And actually, 90% of households have a vehicle. About 40% (being generous) of households own firearms. Meanwhile the death rates are roughly the same. So don’t compare cars to guns because it’s silly. Of course, majority of the gun-related deaths are suicides.
It does sound silly. But not quite as silly as thinking banning guns would do anything. But ill meet you halfway. get all of the criminals who murder people with guns in chicago ONLY, to turn in their guns once they are banned, then i will retract everything i have ever said about guns, turn them all in, become a democrat...and denounce guns and their ill gotten place in our society.
Good luck with that. I know it SOUNDS good in the media, to yell about banning guns, especially after a mass shooting. But it only sounds good to nut jobs like you. To the rest oof us, just sounds retrdrd.
trsalemme when did i ever say ban guns?? I just said you can’t compare cars to guns. I am a gun owner and carrier that fully supports an individual’s right to defend their life. So wouldn’t that make you a nut job assuming I want to ban guns?
Dear Wanye K enoff,
Your statistic, "Guns kill more people than cars do" is wrong. Guns do NOT kill more people than cars do. I know you're anti-gun. But please try to keep it honest. Ha Ha did i say that? Liberals keeping it honest....shame on me. One of the earmarks of a liberal is intellectual dishonesty.
Do you have any data that shows that gun bans do not reduce gun violence? In places, like Sweden, where they have higher rates of gun ownership than in the US, there's almost no gun violence, for example. I can cite many other places/cases. Can you cite a single one to make your point? Talk is cheap.
You are correct- we have a constitutional RIGHT to protect ourselves with firearms. There is no constitutional protection afforded to owning a car. Remember the adage, "Don't try to out 'stupid' someone." It's a dangerous game, and somebody lost when they tried to up the ante.
Oh, shut up. If I hear anymore constitutional, quasi-patriotic drivel about gun rights I'm gonna puke.
If you're talking about the Second Amendment, you have the right to be part of a well-regulated militia and to keep an bear arms in that context. read it
I thought when Jesus wrote the Constitution, He specified an amendment for the right to bear cars. Isn't that what Forefather Christ intended?
or just shoot them and rid the world of their filth.
Until you're gone? You're the best shot? what?
Most of these issues happen on the West side, Di. You only need to look at the news of the last week... except for the Ahwatukee incident you mentioned, which involved human trafficking.
Lets see the statistics you've compiled. Your impressions are inadmissible.
Nuusmaan, I didn't say I compiled any statistics. I asked you to review last week's news reports for a microcosm of what is going on in our county and state.
You asked me? Where's that?
I once had a guy throw his full yogurt container at my car. He hit it too. He must have been mad about something. I didn’t shoot him. I went home and washed my car, and he lived another day.
You just sat there and let someone throw stuff. What a freaking snowflake. Next time it happens, I'll bring you some diapers to hide your stain.
What would YOU have done? Put a few bullets in the driver's head and run away like the pissant gun-owning coward you are?
such a hero you are.
I think the choice I made was correct for a 67 year old woman. The snowflake was the yogurt thrower who not only can't control himself, but didn't get to eat his lunch.
I had the same thing happen to me, not yogurt, but look like a big gulp drink of some kind. He was a young guy, came up behind me and I thought he was going to rear end me, came around and threw his drink on my car, and took off. There are just to many fools out there that are living their lives on a short fuse, just waiting for someone to light it for them. Don't you be the one, just ignore the fools, and arrive at your destination safely.
Cliff - But he didn't do that for no reason. Throwing something at you is a reaction. There's more to your story. You must have done something to him that brought about the throwing of the "Big Gulp".
Not always, Daddy. Sometimes someone ELSE had done something to them and the innocent bystanders are the recipients of their rage.
cliff . . . a voice of reason out there. thanks,
MAGA Mia- The article mentioned he was an illegal? Either I can’t read or someone is ignorant and believes every hispanic is an illegal.
The moral of the story "Don't throw shi t at other cars".
...in Arizona because everybody here is dumb as a stump, armed and will murder you if you f*cking look at them wrong.
/ftfy
(Oh--but don't get rid of gunz!! Gunz aren't the problem as always! Everybody needs a gun!! 2nd Amendment Right to Kill Anyone that Cuts You Off in Traffic!!) Seriously, ffuck this place and its retarded citizens. I can't wait to leave this hot, insane, conservative shithole. Take your GUNNNZ and shove 'em up your @ss.
Wow. What an absolutely vile comment. I wouldn't expect anything less. You have a wife? How often do you beat her?
Enjoy your new home.
So what are you waiting for, get the flock out, before you get one up your's. An don't look at anyone on your way out!
The driver was a young white guy and he was shot in the head the Mexican guy in the passenger side was shot in the leg i was at the store with my father when it happened just hope they are ok it was a guy in a blk 4door car that shot them
you're inside a store and became an expert. Wow. You're stupid.
Why so angry? If you have a gun, you're a menace to the rest of us.
Its not just in the valley or Arizona its all over the country. People have no patients anymore they get mad about something simple and then you have the stupid ones who want to throw things at someones car and than that stupid person shooting at him. Now in a split sec if the one person dies whoever the shooter was they will find you if they haven't already and there goes the rest of your life because of a stupid decision that you made in a Split Second. All you people need to grow up out there on them streets acting like a bunch of little hoodlums. Unbelievable now you just ruined the rest of your life and half of your life if they don't die.
I've never had a patient.
Or a brain either.
Angeltime299 - By your comment it doesn't seem like you understand what road rage is about or how it gets started. It's not about patience. It's completely about a lack of courtesy, a lack of consideration for other drivers, and being obliviously or blatantly disrespectful to other drivers.
You are so right!
I'm just glad we have unfettered access to firearms in this country to help us settle our petty disputes... Americans continuously prove they are too STUPID to own guns.
and you are too stupid to recognize why we have this right.
👍👍👍👍👍👍
Oh get a life, ahwatukee is not on the west side, an they had an old west shoot out. Crime is all over Arizona. You might just be a busy body an read only west side news
Seems like everything that happens is on the west side. hmmm
What can you not read it's every where buddy.
You're snowflake is melting.
When did "snowflake" become an insult? People recreate on them. They're all different. They have a mathematically perfect beauty. Why not pick another arbitrary noun? How about "pebble" or "wheel", or "molecule"? Maybe you can come up with something better, like "rifle cartridge", or "breechblock"- seems to be what interests you. Or maybe you have dandruff and it's always wintertime in your presence.
Ah yes, the good ol West Valley. The violence and murder infested blight of Arizona. 👎
you must have your head stuck in the mud if you think that turn a page or something it's every where.
Oh my god female dog. It's EVERYWHERE, not every where. I don't even know what a where is to know if every where is shooting.
All these 'wheres' running around causing problems everywhere. 'Wheres' are disgusting and need to be stopped.
Do me a favor...just go to the phoenix PD web page...go to where they have all crimes plotted on a big map. then i want you to compare the number of crimes in just glendale, with all of the valley north of 101. throw in 'tukee while you are at it. Then come back here and try to tell me its "everywhere." moron. so 50 break in reports in a 2 square mile area, is the same as 2 in the same amount of area, in a different location? yeah ok. makes sense. why live in Allwhitetukee, when i can live with the scumbags in west glendale. here i come scummies!!!
So you think the people who are victims of crime are the scumbags? If one guy breaks into two homes in an affluent area and gets lots of loot, and his brother breaks into 50 in another (less affluent) area to get the same amount of loot- you think the 50 households are scumbags, but the two affluent households are not? What are abused animals and women in your world- the problem?
(replying to nuusmaan)
...and Tresemme says he's in law enforcement. I couldn't think of a better representation of so many rotten, corrupt cops everywhere than this shitheel-- bigoted, misogynist, power-hungry gun fetishist. Protect and serve my @ss-- like he'd ever go out on a limb for a brown person. "Protect and Serve... My Own Race and Socieconomic Peers." What a peach.
[forgot to add]: Hopefully this jerkoff is not a police officer and works elsewhere in LE (one can only hope).
(replying to the incoherent gash)
..your repetitive rants speak volumes about YOU. You know jack about me (thankfully) other than im not afraid to put a criminal where they belong. In the ground. You have no idea what kind of law enforcement im involved with, which makes your heehawing even more uninteresting. [thumbup][thumbup]
nuusman..no. victims of crimes arent always scumbags. Just west glendale
Do you know what area of LE you're involved with? I suspect it's the Glendale area, specifically the inside of the jail area. I think you might be a plumber. Not that it matters.
Yeah, a pistol-packin' plumber so when those criminal pipes get clogged with brown stuff, he can TAKE 'EM DOWN! Pew Pew Pew!
Actually, you may have hit the nail on the head. He's probably a CO. COs are usually police academy rejects and other forms of human waste who find terrorizing inmates "fun".
You're the one with all the power-- someone looks at you sideways, you can smack 'em down. It's a cowardly career in sadism. If you stripped half the COs of all their weapons and had them go toe-to-toe on the street I think I'd know who'd win.
Your worse than the scummies, yes you are!
