PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A man is in custody after allegedly stealing a vehicle with a 5-year-old boy inside from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
Phoenix police say that on June 9, at 6:30 p.m., a vehicle was stolen from the departure curbside level at Terminal 4.
A Phoenix police officer was in the area and saw the suspect driving westbound on Sky Harbor Boulevard. The vehicle eventually came to a stop and the suspect, 28-year-old Scott Duran was taken into custody.
The child was removed from the vehicle without any injuries and was reunited with his mother.
Duran was booked on several charges including robbery, theft of means of transportation and kidnapping.
(5) comments
Aghast, is that you?? Good f**king night, make a dental appointment. Disgusting smfh.
I think his obvious lack of concern will change dramatically once he's sober. Reality bites with that many charges...
They didn't say "carjacking" qa term typically used when the driver of the car is forcibly removed. So did the mom leave the kid in the car and get out? If so, she should be charged as well. Not supposed to be waiting for people in the departure lane (that is what the cell phone lot is for) and you should never leave a running car with a baby inside. More details to come?
Looks like a nice guy
nasty tweeker trash.....59 years hard labor in Blythe, CA.
