Scott Duran

Scott Duran

 MCSO

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A man is in custody after allegedly stealing a vehicle with a 5-year-old boy inside from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. 

Phoenix police say that on June 9, at 6:30 p.m., a vehicle was stolen from the departure curbside level at Terminal 4. 

A Phoenix police officer was in the area and saw the suspect driving westbound on Sky Harbor Boulevard. The vehicle eventually came to a stop and  the suspect, 28-year-old Scott Duran was taken into custody. 

The child was removed from the vehicle without any injuries and was reunited with his mother. 

Duran was booked on several charges including robbery, theft of means of transportation and kidnapping. 

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Locations

Recommended for you

(5) comments

Daddy
Daddy

Aghast, is that you?? Good f**king night, make a dental appointment. Disgusting smfh.

Report Add Reply
andthesurveysays
andthesurveysays

I think his obvious lack of concern will change dramatically once he's sober. Reality bites with that many charges...

Report Add Reply
CoyoteFan19
CoyoteFan19

They didn't say "carjacking" qa term typically used when the driver of the car is forcibly removed. So did the mom leave the kid in the car and get out? If so, she should be charged as well. Not supposed to be waiting for people in the departure lane (that is what the cell phone lot is for) and you should never leave a running car with a baby inside. More details to come?

Report Add Reply
El Golfo
El Golfo

Looks like a nice guy

Report Add Reply
wikieup4life
wikieup4life

nasty tweeker trash.....59 years hard labor in Blythe, CA.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.