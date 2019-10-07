SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are looking for a suspect accused of hurting two people in a shooting in Old Town Scottsdale early Monday morning.
The shooting happened near Scottsdale and Camelback roads around 2:30 a.m.
[WATCH: Two people hurt in shooting in Old Town Scottsdale, police say]
Police say two people were hurt in the shooting and were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say they don't have much of a suspect description, but they are looking for a black male with a slender build.
"We do not have any reason to believe there is a risk to the community at-large," Sgt. Brian Reynold said in an email.
The investigation remains ongoing.
No other information was made available.
