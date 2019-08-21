PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is in the hospital, and police are looking for a second after a shooting at or near a burglarized home in Phoenix.
It happened in the neighborhood southeast of 35th and Southern avenues at about 6:30 Wednesday evening, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
One of the suspects of this investigation was shot and went to the hospital with minor injuries. The other suspect of this investigation ran from the scene, police say.
Sgt. Vince Lewis of the Phoenix Police Department says the shooter in this incident does not live at the burglarized home. However, the shooter does know the person who lives there.
Lewis added that more information on the suspects of this ongoing investigation will not be available until early next week.
Refresh this page for updates on this investigation.