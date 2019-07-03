GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An attempted armed robbery ended in a deadly shooting Wednesday night, according to the Goodyear Police Department.
It happened in the area of Yuma Road and Cotton Lane.
[WATCH: Man shot after attempting to rob fireworks stand with woman]
Lisa Berry of the Goodyear Police Department said a man and woman tried robbing a fireworks stand.
The owner of the fireworks stand shot the man during the attempted robbery. The man, whose age was not released, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries where he was later pronounced dead.
The woman ran from the fireworks stand, and police are still searching for her.
The investigation is ongoing.
(18) comments
You make your choices and you take your chances. Enjoy your dirt nap, the rest of us have one more reason to celebrate today.
Justice as it should be. Take note worthless judges and politicians.
[beam]
Clear the roads! Make room for Maupin and Horne to get to the scene!!! I smell gunpowder and a frivolous lawsuit!
I’m glad they edited the title. Last night it just said a suspect was shot by fireworks. Made absolutely no sense
Finally...justice prevails....congratulations to the owner!
First off, it is never good to have to take a life. You have to live with that for the rest of your life. But then, the good new is, you are alive and the criminal is dead. Also, just think of how much money this has saved the county and state now that we don't having to house the scumbag for years, go to trail, go through appeals, feed him, give him free medical and the list goes on and on. I hope they catch the girl and she is charged with murder since she was part of this.
After he was you should've lit a roman candle off in his mouth
Hmmmm, no picture of the robber? I declare the Coulter Rule to be in effect
This is what ALL thieves should get and sadly the courts just slap their hand and turn them loose to do it again.
Criminals are definitely safer in the hands of the police & courts than in the hands of the public.
Never try robbing a pawn shop or fireworks stand.
Nice shooting stand owner too bad the suspect didn't die right there in the dirt !
Agreed. Maybe we will get lucky and he will have complications, and end up chocking to death on his own vomit
UPDATE. the POS is dead. Buh Bye
"Update"? You $+upid m0r0n, it tells you right in the article that he died at the hospital! Typical Drumpf supporter, lacks observational skills.
Attention criminals: This is Arizona. EVERYONE carries a gun.
BWAHAHAHAHAHA! The crook got a bang outta that!
