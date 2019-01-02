PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix police say no gun was found after a man allegedly robbed a Goodyear bank on New Year's Eve, then led police on a freeway chase that ended in an officer-involved shooting.
Police say the suspect is a 34-year-old man, but his name has not been released.
On Dec. 31, 2018, just after 4 p.m., Goodyear police responded to a call of a bank robbery in the area of Litchfield and McDowell roads.
As Goodyear officers arrived at the bank, the suspect took off in a gray SUV.
Goodyear officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the suspect "failed to yield to police," according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Goodyear officers followed the suspect as he drove onto Interstate 10. Officers then requested assistance from the Department of Public Safety.
A pursuit followed, as Goodyear officers, DPS, and the Phoenix Police Air Unit tracked the suspect.
During this pursuit, DPS troopers used a spike strip in an attempt to disable the suspect's vehicle while he traveled along Interstate 17.
The spike strip did disable one of the suspect's tires. But even that did not stop the suspect, and he kept going.
The suspect then traveled onto westbound Interstate 10.
A DPS trooper was able to use his patrol car to stop the suspect's car on westbound I-10 near 43rd Avenue.
The suspect remained inside of his vehicle as Goodyear officers and DPS troopers approached the vehicle.
On approach, a Goodyear officer says he saw that the suspect was pointing what appeared to be a gun at him.
Later, it was revealed the suspect was not armed, and only "simulated a gun" according to preliminary information from Phoenix police.
Phoenix police say the officer shot at the suspect, and two additional officers fired their service weapons at the suspect.
Phoenix police arrived shortly after the shooting and helped take the suspect into custody.
The suspect was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
There were no injuries to commuters or officers during this incident.
I-10 was closed in both directions for several hours.
Monday's shooting was the 77th time Valley police fired at suspects in 2018. In at least 27 of those incidents, the suspect was shot and killed.
More than half of those shootings -- 44 -- involved the Phoenix Police Department.
