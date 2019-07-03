GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An attempted armed robbery ended in a shooting Wednesday night, according to the Goodyear Police Department.
It happened in the area of Yuma Road and Cotton Lane.
[WATCH: Man shot after attempting to rob fireworks stand with woman]
Lisa Berry of the Goodyear Police Department said a man and woman tried robbing a fireworks stand.
The owner of the fireworks stand shot the man during the attempted robbery. The man, whose age was not released, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The woman ran from the fireworks stand, and there is now a perimeter set up around the scene.
This investigation is in its early stages.
Arizona's Family will continue to follow this incident as it develops.
(1) comment
BWAHAHAHAHAHA! The crook got a bang outta that!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.