MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police are investigating after officers shot and killed a man who they say pointed a gun at them late Saturday night.
According to Det. Chris Adamczyk, at around 11:30 p.m. a worker with a mental health crisis line called Mesa police because they were on the phone with a 23-year-old man who was making suicidal threats at his home. Police responded to the apartment near Broadway and Dobson roads and set up a perimeter while the crisis line worker continued to speak with the man.
Adamczyk said while police were surrounding the apartment, they learned that an infant and a toddler were also inside the home. After about 45 minutes, the man hung up with the crisis line and walked outside. Police say he was holding up a gun and walking toward officers.
The officers repeatedly told him to put down the gun and he ignored their commands, Adamczyk said. Police used less lethal rounds to stop the man but he continued to move toward them. That's when an officer fired their weapon and shot the man. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Adamczyk said the children in the home were not harmed and were reunited with family. No officers were injured.
No names have been released.
This is the ninth officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County in 2021.