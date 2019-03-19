PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspect shot into a home full of people early Tuesday morning, killing two people and hurting four others, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Police say the suspect was attending a party at a house near Dunlap Avenue and Interstate 17 when he got into a verbal fight with some of the party-goers.
Police say the suspect left the party and then returned armed with a gun.
They say he knocked on the door and when the door opened, he shot the party-goers.
Phoenix fire initially said five people had been shot, however, the Phoenix Police Department stated six people in total were shot.
Police say a man and an 18-year-old woman were found dead at the scene. Another four men were also found with gunshot wounds. They were rushed to a hospital where they are expected to survive.
Police say the suspect fled the scene but is known to the victims. They do not believe there is any immediate threat to the area.
Officers are actively looking for the suspect who fled in a vehicle but the description of that vehicle is currently unknown.
27th Avenue is closed between Butler Drive and Dunlap Avenue while detectives investigate.
Stay tuned to this breaking news story on Arizona's Family.
(2) comments
never bring pew pew pew to the party
No description of the perp?
