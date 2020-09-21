Police initially said no officers were injured, but later learned that one was hurt when the suspects' car rammed a police vehicle.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police are looking for two men in a stolen car that rammed a police car right before an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix early this morning.

Phoenix police searching for suspects after officers were involved in a shooting near 19th and Dunlap avenues early Monday morning.

According to Sgt. Maggie Cox, officers on patrol discovered a stolen car in a convenience store parking lot in the area of 19th and Northern avenues at about 6:15 a.m.

Additional officers responding found that stolen car again a short time later in the area of 19th and Dunlap avenues, a bit northwest of the convenience store. The officers tried to stop the driver.

According to Cox, the officer in the passenger seat of the police vehicle started to get out when the driver of the stolen car hit the gas. The stolen vehicle rammed the passenger side door of the police vehicle, which in turn hit the officer. Cox said that the officer's injuries were minor.

An officer with two to three years on the force fired at the suspects, according to Cox. Investigators do not think the suspects were hit.

The stolen car -- a 2006 gray or silver Nissan Altima with the Arizona license plate CVE6090 -- was last seen heading south on Interstate 17 near Indian School Road. The driver is reportedly a man between 25 and 30 years old, wearing a black bandanna and a red hat.

Cox said investigators are working on getting surveillance video of the car from the convenience store. She said she hoped to have a photo to release to the public later today.

If you see that Nissan, please call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).

This is the 38th officer-involved shooting in the Phoenix area this year.

 

