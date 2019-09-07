TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is fighting for his life in the hospital after police say he was shot in the neck by a suspect who fled the scene in Tempe Friday night.
The shooting happened near Hardy and University drives around 7:30 p.m.
Police say a 48-year-old man was shot in the neck and taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.
They say the shooting was not random and the suspect, who has yet to be identified or located, specifically targeted the man.
There is no threat to the public and detectives are still investigating the shooting.
No other details were released.