PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Police on Monday released the mug shot and more information about the man accused of shooting and killing a woman at a Phoenix hotel over the weekend. Dante Trevell Gaines, 21, of Chandler, was booked on suspicion of second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, and other felony charges.
Those charges stem from a shooting at the Homewood Suites near Interstate 17 and Peoria Avenue at about 11 p.m. Saturday.
According to court documents, when officers arrived on the scene, they found Gaines unresponsive on the floor of one of the rooms. The victim, a woman whose name has not been released, was in one of the bedrooms. Police said she appeared to have been shot in the head. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.
Police said Gaines and the victim were at the hotel to celebrate the birthday of Gaines' cousin. Several other people were there, as well. Investigators said they spoke with five people and learned that Gaines was involved in a "physical altercation" with another man. In the probable cause for arrest statement, police say they were told that Gaines' "behavior became very erratic and his cousin tried to settle him down."
A witness told police that Gaines went into one of the bedrooms and that they saw him waving a black handgun. A witness said they heard a shot a short time later. That witness said they turned around and "saw the victim fall to the floor and observed [Gaines] holding the black handgun near the victim," according to court documents.
While some witness ran away, Gaines blocked the door to keep his cousin and another woman from leaving, police wrote in their probable cause statement. Gaines's cousin reportedly told police that she tried to take the gun from Gaines, but he hit her in the head with it. Police said she managed to get away and get a ride to the hospital, where she was treated and released.
According to police, Gaines admitted getting into a fight with another man. "He felt [the man] was trying to take advantage of [his] cousin because she was intoxicated," according to the probable cause statement.
What happened next is not entirely clear. According to police, Gaines "said he wrestled with several of the females in the room, for unknown reasons." At that point, Gaines asked for a lawyer, which means detectives had to end their interview. Gaines did not say anything about the shooting or explain how he came to be unconscious on the floor.
Police have not said if Gaines and the victim were acquainted.