NEAR SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspect is in custody after a reported shooting and car theft at Casino Arizona late Wednesday night, according to the Salt River Police Department.
Police say they responded to the casino near McKellips Road and 92nd Street after a reported shooting involving at least one victim around 11 p.m.
The victim's condition was not released.
They say the suspect then reportedly took the victim's vehicle and fled the scene.
Police say the vehicle was located near Gilbert Road and Oak Street and after a short pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody.
Criminal investigators with the Salt River Police Department are actively investigating.
No further details have been released.
