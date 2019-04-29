PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting.
The incident occurred in the area of 40th and Van Buren streets around 9:40 a.m.
According to police, officers were called to the area to look for a suspect who violated an order of protection.
Officers found the suspect walking near a canal with a blanket over him.
Police said the suspect ignored officer's commanded and appeared to show a gun. That is when one of the officers shot the suspect.
Police said that the suspect was transported to an area hospital and died. There were no injuries to the officers.
No other details have been released at this time.
