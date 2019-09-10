El MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The El Mirage Police Department is looking for a suspect accused of burglarizing a cell phone store last week.
The burglary took place at a Cricket Wireless store near 126th Avenue and Thunderbird Road on Thursday, Sept. 5.
[WATCH: Suspect breaks into cell phone store in El Mirage]
Police say a suspect broke into the store and was caught on camera stealing merchandise.
They say another suspect kept "look out" while circling the parking lot on a bicycle.
Police are asking for anyone who may have any information about this theft or recognize anything about the suspect to please contact El Mirage Police Department at 623-500-3000.