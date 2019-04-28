PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police arrested a suspect who shot and killed a man at a motel in downtown Phoenix Sunday night.
Police say 54-year-old Ernest Walker was identified as the shooting suspect who killed 60-year-old Boyd Lynn and injured a 52-year-old woman at a Motel K near 19th Avenue and Van Buren Street around 6 p.m.
[VIDEO: Man killed, woman hurt after Phoenix motel shooting]
They say several shots were fired from the doorway after the Walker knocked on the door and the woman opened it.
Walker fled the scene but was later located and arrested.
Police say Lynn was rushed to a hospital where he later died. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Walker was booked into Maricopa County Jail and was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and weapons violation.
Police say they have not found a motive for the deadly shooting yet.
(9) comments
Drug deal gone bad. Murder suicide attempt. Gang related. Take your pick. In any event a good step toward taking out the trash.
You left out the pimp selling his goods. Maybe too overpriced for her age?
You're right... forgot that one.
the militarized Phoenix police had show again
how they fail to keep the Citizens safe
Department is run by a liberal and the city is run by liberals. This should be no surprise.
You're thinking of your cops in Moscow, aren't you Comrade Konrad?
more innocent people the police fail to protect
Seriously?
So we should post cops outside the hotel rooms ... ? Stupid comment. hate on the police but that is a dumb comment.
