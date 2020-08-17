PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a man accused of killing a man and a pregnant woman in Phoenix in 2018.

The incident happened on Sept. 1, 2018, when officers found 25-year-old Oralia Nunez and 33-year-old Omar Gonzalez with gun shot wounds near 32nd Avenue and Van Buren Street.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene. It was learned that Nunez was 22 weeks pregnant and her two sons were also missing.

+3 Father of murder victim pleas for grandsons to be returned The father of 24-year-old Oralia Nunez, who was murdered in her home near 32nd Avenue and Van Buren, is praying for his grandsons to be safely returned.

As officers continued to investigate, they learned the father of the children, 48-year-old Dimas Coronado Chafino was responsible for the shooting and took the boys out of the United States.

In January 2020, the children were found safe and returned to family. Chafino was brought to Phoenix and booked for three counts of murder and kidnapping on August 13.