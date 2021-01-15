TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A suspect was arrested after shooting a man and carjacking another man and woman in Tempe Friday afternoon.
According to Tempe police, a man and woman had pulled into a vacant lot near McClintock and University drives around 4 p.m. after having car trouble. While they were looking at their car, two men nearby were having an argument. During the fight, the suspect shot the other man, who drove off and found Tempe officers at the Pride Gas Station at Apache Boulevard and McClintock Drive.
The man told police he had been shot at a nearby lot and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. While this was happening, the shooter had approached the man and woman and told them he would be taking their car. The suspect then drove off from the area.
Officers arrived at the lot and spoke to the man and woman and got a description of the suspect and the vehicle. Salt River Police officers and Department of Public Safety troopers eventually found the vehicle and stopped the suspect and took him into custody.
Police are not identifying the suspect yet or victims. The investigation is ongoing.
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect the man shot was not being carjacked at the time of the shooting.