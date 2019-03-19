PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting into a home full of people early Tuesday morning, killing two people and hurting four others, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police said the suspect was attending a party at a house near Dunlap Avenue and Interstate 17 when he got into a verbal fight with some of the party-goers.

Police said the suspect left the party and then returned armed with a gun. 

They say he knocked on the door and when the door opened, he shot the party-goers.

Phoenix fire initially said five people had been shot, however, the Phoenix Police Department stated six people in total were shot.

Police said a man and an 18-year-old woman were found dead at the scene. Another four men were also found with gunshot wounds. They were rushed to a hospital where they are expected to survive.

The suspect fled the scene but was known to the victims. Phoenix police tweeted later Tuesday morning that the suspect was taken into police custody.

27th Avenue was closed between Butler Drive and Dunlap Avenue while detectives investigated.

Stay tuned to this breaking news story on Arizona's Family.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Locations

Content Producer

Recommended for you

(4) comments

trsalemme
trsalemme

never bring pew pew pew to the party

Report Add Reply
Dbacks1
Dbacks1

No description of the perp?

Report Add Reply
bruce
bruce

Who cares?

Report Add Reply
trsalemme
trsalemme

If it was a WHITE police officer who shot a BLACK criminal, you WOULD care wouldn't you? yes, you would.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.